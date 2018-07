Man, 57, critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A 57-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A witness said four males walked out of a gangway about 10:05 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Potomac and approached the man, according to Chicago Police. One of the males then pulled out a gun and shot him in the armpit.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.