Man, 57, killed in Des Plaines crash

A 57-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

At 1:51 p.m., a red Infiniti was traveling south on Wolf Road when it crossed the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Wieboldt Drive, drifted into the northbound lanes of traffic and crashed into a red Honda CR-V, according to Des Plaines police. Witnesses reported that the crash was nearly a head-on collision.

The driver of the Honda, Kais N. Shamaun, was taken from the scene and pronounced dead just over an hour later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Des Plaines.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday found Shamaun died of multiple injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.