Man, 58, missing since August from Little Village

A 58-year-old man who went missing in August from the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood still hasn’t been found.

Tommy Grissett was last seen Aug. 17 in the 2700 block of West 26th Street, according to missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He also frequents the areas near his home by 26th and California, and medical areas from Damen to Ashland and Roosevelt to Harrison, police said.

Grissett was described as a 5-foot-9, 220-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Police said Thursday afternoon that Grissett still hadn’t been located.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.