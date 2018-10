Man, 58, shot while sitting in vehicle in East Garfield Park

A 58-year-old man was shot early Tuesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was sitting in his parked vehicle when a male got out of the passenger side of a gray SUV and fired shots into his vehicle about 1:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Madison, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.