Man, 58, stabbed in Englewood

A man was stabbed Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:40 p.m., the 58 year old was arguing with someone he knew in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street when the person pulled out a knife and stabbed him, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.