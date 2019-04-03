Man, 59, missing from Cragin

Police are asking for help finding a man who went missing from the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Andrzej Wnuk, 59, was last seen March 8 in the 5500 block of West Henderson Street, according to a missing person alert released by Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-8, 145-pound white man with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. It wasn’t known what clothes Wnuk was wearing when he was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

Tuesday, a boy missing from Garfield Park and a boy missing from Logan Square were both found after police released missing persons alerts.