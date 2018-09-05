Man, 59, missing from Marquette Park: police

A 59-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Michael Murphy, who goes by Mike, was last seen Aug. 29 before he went missing from the 6300 block of South Rockwell, according to Chicago police.

Murphy was described as a 5-foot-7, 190-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen in a blue long-sleeved t-shirt, blue pants and white gym shoes.

He is known to hang around 69th Street and California Avenue in the same neighborhood.

Murphy may be in need of medical attention, police said. He also walks with a limp and possibly uses crutches.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8380.