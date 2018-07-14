Man, 59, missing from South Chicago

Police are looking for a 59-year-old man missing from South Chicago.

Robert “Bobby” Lee was last seen Friday at his home in the 8600 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He is believed to be driving his green 1999 Chevrolet van with Illinois license plate ZU50100, police said.

Lee was described as a 5-foot-11 black man with gray hair and brown eyes. It was unknown what he was wearing on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area South Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 747-8274.