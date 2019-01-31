Man, 59, missing from Washington Park may need medical attention: police

A 59-year-old man reported missing from the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side may require medical attention.

Cornell Murray was last seen Tuesday in the 5900 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago police.

Murray was described as a 5-foot-6, 125-pound black man, police said. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt coat, blue jeans and light brown boots.

Murray is known to hang out on State Street from 35th Street to 39th Street, police said.

Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.