Man, 59, reported missing from NW Indiana may need medical help

Police are searching for a 59-year-old man who may need help after being reported missing Monday from northwest Indiana.

Scoot Tharp was reported missing from the Miller area of Gary, Indiana, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Tharp is described as a 5-foot-8, 215-pound man with blue eyes and blond hair, Westerfield said. He is known to frequent the area near the intersection of Ridge Road and Gary Street.

Anyone with information about his whereabout should call the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP or contact investigators at (219) 881-7300 ext. 3042.