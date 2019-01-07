Man, 59, who died after falling from Fullerton CTA platform in August identified

Authorities have identified a 59-year-old who was electrocuted when he fell from a CTA platform onto the third rail last August in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

At 1:37 p.m. Aug. 21, 2018, Danny Whitney fell from the platform onto the tracks at the Fullerton station, 943 W. Fullerton Ave., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found that Whitney was electrocuted and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office, which released his identity on Monday.

He lived in the Gresham neighborhood, the medical examiner’s office said.