Man, 60, died last year from carbon monoxide poisoning in Ravenswood

A 60-year-old man died from carbon monoxide poisoning last year in the North Side Ravenswood neighborhood.

Lloyd Brown was pronounced dead at 7:28 a.m. Dec. 7 at his home in the 1500 block of West Wilson, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Said.

A recent autopsy found Brown died from carbon monoxide toxicity from inhaling combustible products in an enclosed space, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.