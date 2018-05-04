Man, 60, reported missing from Wrightwood

A South Side man has been reported missing Friday from the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Nolan Bullock, 60, was last seen Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Fairfield, according to Chicago Police.

He’s described as a 5-foot-9, 145-pound black man with gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was last wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans with paint stains and black and white gym shoes.

Bullock, who police say may appear to be in need of assistance, spends time in the area from 61st Street to 62nd Street, and from Laflin to Bishop.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.