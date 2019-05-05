Man, 60, with Alzheimers missing from Little Village

Chicago police are asking for help finding a 60-year-old man with Alzheimers disease reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Larry Wiley was last seen about 11 a.m. leaving his home in the 2100 block of South Marshall Boulevard walking westbound towards Cermak Road. He has trouble walking and is known to frequent Pizza Tengo in Little Village, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police said.

Wiley is described as 6 feet tall, 128 pounds, brown eyes, grey hair and medium complexion. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.