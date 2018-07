Man, 60, wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 60-year-old man was shot early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:10 a.m., the man was in an alley in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street when someone shot at him, Chicago Police said. The man was struck in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.