Man, 61, dies more than a month after being hit by vehicle in Humboldt Park

A man died more than a month after he was hit by a vehicle while panhandling in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Carl Bibbs, 61, was standing in the road and panhandling about 5:15 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 3100 block of West Grand when he was hit by a vehicle that was turning left, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bibbs, who lived in the same neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 9:24 a.m. Monday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died from complications of head injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to take due care for a pedestrian in the roadway and for driving without valid registration, police said.