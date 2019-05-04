Our Pledge To You

05/04/2019, 05:04pm

Man, 61, found after going missing from Canaryville

James Payne | Chicago police

By Sun-Times Wire
A 61-year-old man who went missing in March from Canaryville has been found.

James Payne had last been seen in the 500 block of West 46th Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Police cancelled the alert Saturday, saying Payne had been safely located.

No further information was immediately available.

 

