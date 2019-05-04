Man, 61, found after going missing from Canaryville
A 61-year-old man who went missing in March from Canaryville has been found.
James Payne had last been seen in the 500 block of West 46th Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.
Police cancelled the alert Saturday, saying Payne had been safely located.
No further information was immediately available.