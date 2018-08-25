Man, 61, missing from Grand Crossing

A 61-year-old man was reported missing Friday from the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Willie Woods was last seen about 7 a.m. Thursday before he went missing from the 1200 block of East 72nd, according to Chicago police.

Woods was described by police as a 5-foot-4, 135-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray and black cap, black shirt, black pants and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.