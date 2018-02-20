Man, 62, reported missing from East Chatham

A 62-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday from the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Orville McReynolds was last seen about 10 p.m. Monday and was reported missing from the 1100 block of East 86th Street, according to Chicago Police.

McReynolds was described as a black man, about 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a fur hood, black sweat pants and brown gym shoes.

Police said McReynolds has a condition that impairs his speech.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.