Man, 62, shot during attempted robbery in Hermosa

A 62-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was parking his vehicle about 1 p.m. in the 4500 block of West North when a male walked up and demanded his money, according to Chicago police. When the man refused, the would-be robber opened fire, striking him in his left arm and grazing the right side of his head.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.