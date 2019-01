Man, 62, shot in Hermosa

A 62-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Friday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 6:40 p.m., the man was shot in the right leg while in the 4500 block of West Palmer Street, according to Chicago police. He was then taken to Norwegian American Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police did not immediately release details on how he was shot. Area North detectives were investigating.