Man, 62, stabbed to death during domestic dispute in Lawndale

A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death early Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Laverne Smith was involved in a domestic dispute at 1:52 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan when the 62-year-old man he was arguing with stabbed him in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

Smith was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the same block as he was killed.

The other man was initially taken into custody, but he was released without being charged, police said.