Man, 62, wounded in Little Village shooting

A 62-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the  Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot in the knee at 4:29 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 25th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was being treated on the scene and was in good condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. No further information was available.