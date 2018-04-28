Man, 63, dies after house fire in Little Village

Firefighters responded to a still and box alarm Sunday morning at The fire happened at 2554 S. Spaulding Ave. | Chicago Fire Media

A man who was injured in house fire three weeks ago in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side has died.

Luis Bruno, 63, was injured in the fire that broke out shortly before 6 a.m. on April 8 in a two-story mixed occupancy building in the 2500 block of South Spaulding Avenue. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department and the Office of the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Bruno died early Friday from injuries sustained in the fire. He was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the medical examiner. His death was ruled an accident.