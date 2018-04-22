Man, 63, dies in Harvard house fire

A 63-year-old man died in a house fire early Thursday in northwest suburban Harvard.

Fire crews respond about 3:10 a.m. to the fire in the 400 block of Blackman Street, according to Harvard Fire Protection District Chief Steve Harter.

Randall Allen Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:01 a.m., according to Harter and McHenry County Coroner Anne L. Majewski. He lived in the home.

No other injuries were reported, Harter said.

Preliminary autopsy results revealed Hanson died from thermal and inhalation injuries related to the fire, Majewski said.

The fire was caused by “careless smoking,” Harter said.

Hanson’s death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation, authorities said.