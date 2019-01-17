Man, 63, hit by stray bullet in Southeast Side shooting

A 63-year-old man was wounded by a stray bullet Thursday morning on the city’s Southeast Side.

He was standing on the corner at 8:04 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Ewing when two people across the street started arguing, according to Chicago police. During the argument, one of them pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

One of the shots hit the 63-year-old in the lower right leg, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said he did not appear to be the intended target.

No one was in custody Thursday morning as Area South detectives investigated.