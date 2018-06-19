Man, 63, killed in crash in rural Indiana

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in rural Liberty Township in Porter County, Indiana.

Dennis Clem, who lived in the town, was driving a silver 2003 Jaguar northbound on State Road 49 when he drove off the road and into the median at 5:22 p.m., according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

After driving off the road, Clem continued traveling northbound in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes before reaching an opening that lead to the railroad tracks under County Road 900 North and landing on the tracks, the sheriff’s office said.

Clem was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was the only one in the vehicle and no one else was injured in the crash.

It was unclear what caused Clem to leave the roadway. Toxicology tests were pending, the office said.