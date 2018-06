Man, 63, missing since November from Near North Side: police

A man reported missing Wednesday from the Near North Side hasn’t made any contact with his family since November, according to police.

Stanley “Pete” Reed, 63, was last seen in November in the first block of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He was described as a 5-foot-8, 180-pound black man with brown eyes, black and gray hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call (312) 747-8380.