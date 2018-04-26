Man, 63, reported missing from Gresham

A 63-year-old man was reported missing Thursday from the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Sammie Holmes was last seen about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of West 77th Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 150-pound, 5-foot-10 black man with brown eyes, no hair and a medium brown complexion. Holmes was last wearing a black coat, gray hoodie and black and gray gym shoes.

Holmes may be confused or angry, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8385.