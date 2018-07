Man, 63, shot while riding bicycle during East Garfield Park argument

A man was shot Thursday in the 3000 block of West Madison. | Google Earth

A 63-year-old man was shot Thursday evening while riding his bicycle in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was riding his bicycle in an alley about 5 p.m. when someone driving a blue coupe got out of their car in the 3000 block of West Madison and started an argument, Chicago Police said.

The driver shot the 63-year-old in the knee before getting back into the car and driving away, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.