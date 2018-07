Man, 63, wounded in West Englewood shooting

A man was shot Sunday evening in the 2000 block of West 70th Place. | Google Maps

A 63-year-old man was shot in an abandoned house Sunday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was inside the house about 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Place when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his leg and groin area, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.