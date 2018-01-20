Man, 64, dies weeks after being struck by vehicle in Belmont Central

A pedestrian died Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the West Side.

Zbigniew Czekalski, 64, was struck by the vehicle about 6:20 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 6200 block of West Belmont, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle drove away from the scene following the crash, police said.

Czekalski was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 7:49 a.m. Friday, authorities said. He lived in the same block as the crash.

An autopsy Saturday found he died from complications of multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.