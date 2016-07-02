Man, 64, missing from South Loop located
A 64-year-old man reported missing from his South Loop home was located Sunday.
On Saturday afternoon, Frank Bearden was reported missing after he left his apartment in the 1500 block of South State on Friday and was not heard from, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.
On Sunday morning, police reported Bearden was located but did not provide additional details.