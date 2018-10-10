Man, 64, reported missing from Humboldt Park

A 64-year-old man has been reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Andre Williams was last seen on a CTA bus about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Williams was described as a 6-foot, 225-pound black man with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair and a cyst on his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, navy-blue short-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants and gray Skechers gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.