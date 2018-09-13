Man, 65, charged with fatal Back of the Yards stabbing

A 65-year-old man was charged with stabbing another man to death Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Tommie Moore was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 61-year-old Mitchell Eiland, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

About 8:35 p.m., Moore and Eiland were arguing in the 5400 block of South Aberdeen when Moore pulled out a “sharp object” and stabbed Eiland in his neck and body, authorities said.

Eiland was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said.

Eiland died from multiple sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived about a block from where he was stabbed.

Moore, who lives in the same block as the stabbing, was taken into custody after the incident, police said. He is expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.