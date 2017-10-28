Man, 65, found shot in face after crash in Elmhurst

A 65-year-old man was found shot after a crash Saturday afternoon in west suburban Elmhurst.

Officers responded to the crash about 2:13 p.m. near York Road and Diversey Avenue and found the man shot in the face, according to a spokeswoman for Elmhurst police.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital by paramedics in serious condition, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting and crash were related to an incident of road rage, police said. Video surveillance from business on Grand Avenue and businesses in the area of York Road and Grand Avenue were being reviewed.

Police were urging the driver and occupants of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident to turn themselves in at the Elmhurst Police Department, 125 E. First St., or to call authorities at (630) 530-3050.