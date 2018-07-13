Man, 65, missing from Little Village

Police are looking for a 65-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Davis McGhee was reported missing from the 2100 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

McGhee was described as a 5-foot-8, 175-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing yellow T-shirt and beige pants.

He has been known to frequent CTA stops near 26th Street and may need medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information about him was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.