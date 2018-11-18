Man, 65, robbed at gunpoint while using public restroom in the Loop: police

A 65-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night at a public restroom in the Loop, police said.

At 5:57 p.m., the man was using the restroom in the 200 block of East Randolph when the suspects walked up, put a gun to his head and demanded property, according to Chicago police. The restroom is located near Millennium Park.

The robbers made off with his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

They are described as a pair of black males, thought to be between the ages of 17 and 20, police said. One of the suspects is described as having a medium complexion and standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, while the other is described as standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2.

No further information was immediately made available.