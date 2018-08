Man, 65, shot 3 times in South Chicago

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in South Chicago.

The 65-year-old man was shot three times in his left arm at 7:19 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Paxton, according to Chicago police.

He drove himself to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized. He also suffered a broken elbow, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Area South detectives were investigating.