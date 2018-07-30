Man, 65, shot during attempted robbery in West Garfield Park

A 65-year-old man was shot by an attempted robber Monday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was walking about 9:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Van Buren when another male walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. The would-be robber then shot the man in the back when he tried to run away.

He took himself to Loretto Hospital and was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

None of the man’s property was stolen during the attack, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.