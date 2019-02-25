Man, 65, shot multiple times in Humboldt Park

A 65-year-old man was shot repeatedly Monday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Monticello, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The man was struck multiple times in his upper body.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.