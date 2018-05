Man, 65, shot to death in South Shore: police

Police investigate a shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018 in the 7200 block of Euclid Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot to death Friday night in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the 7100 block of South Euclid Avenue and found a 65-year-old man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his face, Chicago Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide details about the death.

Police were conducting a homicide investigation.