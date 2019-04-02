Man, 66, missing from East Side

Police are asking for help locating a 66-year-old man who went missing from the Far Southeast Side.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Estrada was last seen at 8:30 a.m. March 28 in the area of East 100th Street and South Avenue N, Chicago police said.

Police described Estrada as a 5-foot-1, 141-pound Hispanic male with an olive complexion, brown eyes and balding, gray hair. He has schizophrenia and takes medication everyday, police said.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black gym shoes and a black coat, police said.

Anyone with information about Estrada’s location should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.

