Man, 66, seriously hurt in Grand Crossing hit-and-run

Authorities are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 66-year-old man seriously injured last week in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The man was walking or standing in the street at 9:19 a.m. on Feb. 18 in the 7500 block of South Kenwood when he was hit by a car, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He was seriously injured in the crash.

The car, described as a red, compact-sized car, drove away after hitting the man, police said. It may have been a Nissan Sentra Model S, FE or SV from 2013 to 2015.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.