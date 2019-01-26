Man, 66, with Alzheimer’s missing from South Shore: police

A 66-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing Friday afternoon from the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Andrew Henard was last seen at 1:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 7800 block of South Cornell, police said. He was supposed to take the CTA bus to visit a friend in the Washington Park neighborhood, but never showed up.

Henard has Alzheimer’s and diabetes, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound bald black man, police said. On the day he disappeared, Henard was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black boots, a black baseball hat and prescription eyeglasses. His left ear is pierced.

Henard is known to hang out near 49th Street and State Street, police said.

Anyone with information on Henard’s whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.