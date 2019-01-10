Man, 67, missing from Holy Cross Hospital: police

A man was reported missing Wednesday from Holy Cross Hospital in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Roosevelt Moore, 67, was last seen at 5 p.m. leaving the hospital, 2701 W. 68th St., according to a missing person’s alert from Chicago police, which said he also has trouble walking and keeping up his strength.

Moore was described as a 5-foot-9, 159-pound black man with brown eyes and short gray hair. He had no facial hair when he disappeared, police said, and he was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.