Man, 67, reported missing from Bronzeville

A 67-year-old man last seen Thursday has been reported missing from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Stanley Yancey is missing from the 400 block of East 46th Street, according to Chicago Police.

Yancey is a 5-foot-6, 115-pound black man with black and gray hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said. He was last wearing a blue pullover jacket, blue jeans and gray Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.