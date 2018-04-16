Man, 67, reported missing from Hyde Park

Police are searching for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing Monday afternoon from the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

William Hartley was last seen about 1:30 p.m. near the 5700 block of South Dorchester, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Hartley is described as a 6-foot, 155-pound white man with gray hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a faded black leather jacket and green khaki pants. He may be wearing a single brown dress shoe with no laces and a brown boot.

Anyone with information about Hartley’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.