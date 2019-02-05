Man, 67, reported missing from South Side may need medical help

A 67-year-old man who went missing last month from the South Side may need medical attention, Chicago police said.

Kenneth Walton was last seen Jan. 18 near the 4500 block of South Drexel, according to an alert from police.

Walton is described as a 5-foot-4, 150-pound black man with brown eyes, a bald head and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.