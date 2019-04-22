Man, 67, found shot to death in Gary

A 67-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Sunday night in Gary, Indiana.

About 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person laying in a driveway in the 1900 block of Wallace Street, according to a statement from Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady. The man, who was found on the ground next to his vehicle, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Hamady said. His identity hasn’t been released, although Hamady said he lived in Gary.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call investigators at 219-755-3852 or 866-274-6347.